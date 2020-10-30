Advertisement

Minnesota virus cases, hospitalizations at single-day record

(KSFY)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 30, 2020 at 1:31 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) - Minnesota health officials Friday reported a single-day high of 3,165 new coronavirus infections, with 18 deaths.

The state also reported 738 hospitalizations, another single-day high, with 176 people in intensive care.

States around the country are struggling with rising cases of the coronavirus.

Despite the rising hospitalizations, Dr. Rahul Koranne of the Minnesota Hospital Association told the Minneapolis Star Tribune that hospitals are in a better position to handle the surge than earlier this year.

