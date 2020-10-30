Advertisement

South Dakota reports 1,560 new COVID-19 cases, 12 more deaths

MGN
MGN(MGN)
Published: Oct. 30, 2020 at 11:38 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The South Dakota Department of Health reported 12 new COVID-19 deaths, and 1,560 new cases on Friday as the state continues to break daily case records.

The 12 new deaths bring the state total to 415. On Thursday, the state broke the record for the most reported deaths in reporting 19 deaths.

The 1,560 new cases, breaking the daily case record, bring the state total to 44,559.

Current hospitalizations remain above 400 at 403. Overall, 2,660 South Dakotans have been hospitalized due to the coronavirus.

COVID-19 patients currently occupy 14.7% of staffed hospital beds and 27.% of staffed ICU beds in the state.

30.6% of hospital beds and 36.8% of ICU beds are still available.

