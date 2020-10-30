Warmin' on Up

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - We will be in and out of cloud cover for the rest of our Friday, but it will be a little warmer than it was yesterday. Highs will range from the upper 30s to near 40 in the north to the mid to upper 40s in the south. Some parts of central South Dakota may make it back into the 50s this afternoon. Overnight, we’ll see any cloud cover decrease and the wind will start to pick up. Lows will be in the 30s for most.

Halloween isn’t looking too spooky at all! Any leftover clouds will move out and we’ll have plenty of sunshine. Highs will range from the 40s to the north to the 50s in the south. The wind will pick up too with gusts between 30 and 40 mph. Trick-or-treat temps will be in the 40s for most. Daylight Saving Time ends this weekend, so don’t forget to turn those clocks back an hour before bed Saturday night! Sunday is looking cooler with highs in the upper 30s.

We’ll really start to warm things up next week! Highs will jump into the 50s for most on Monday and many of us should be in the mid to upper 60s by Tuesday. There may even be some 70s across the region! We’ll keep the 60s around through Thursday before we start to slide back into the upper 50s by the end of next week.

