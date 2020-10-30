Windy for Halloween

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - As we close out the month of October, temperatures will be fairly mild. We’ll have sunshine returning for Halloween, but the wind is going to be picking up throughout the day. The wind speeds will be around 30 to 40 mph with gusts topping out over 45 mph at times. Highs will be in the upper 40′s north to the lower 50′s south.

On Sunday, cooler air temporarily builds in as our highs drop to the lower to mid 40′s. We’ll have sunshine throughout the day as the wind will gradually taper off by the afternoon. After a cooler Monday morning with lows in the mid 20′s, the heat will be turned back up for the first few days of this upcoming work week!

Highs on Monday will be in the mid to upper 50′s and even some lower 60′s in western South Dakota. By the time we get into Tuesday and Wednesday, highs will be around 70 in western South Dakota and even reach the upper 60′s in Sioux Falls. All of the snow by that point will basically be all melted away. Comparable temperatures and dry weather will stick around for Wednesday as slightly cooler air builds in for next weekend.

A stronger system will push through at the end of next weekend and the start of the following week bringing about below normal temperatures and chances for more precipitation.

