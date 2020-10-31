Advertisement

Central Lyon & West Lyon Advance To Set Up Beef Bowl Rematch In State Quarterfinals

Lions defeat Estherville-Lincoln Central 28-6, Wildcats blank Spirit Lake 12-0
By Zach Borg
Published: Oct. 30, 2020 at 11:32 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROCK RAPIDS & SPIRIT LAKE, IA (Dakota News Now) - A classic Beef Bowl between West Lyon and Central Lyon three weeks ago begged for a playoff rematch.

The Wildcats and Lions will indeed get to renew their rivalry in the Iowa 2A State Quarterfinals next Friday after each advancing on Friday night in third round play.

Central Lyon/George-Little Rock pulled away in the second half to defeat Estherville-Lincoln Central 28-6 in Rock Rapids. Meanwhile West Lyon’s defense was dominant on the road, helping the Wildcats blank Spirit Lake 12-0.

It sets up a rematch of the October 9th Beef Bowl in which the Lions rallied from ten down in the fourth quarter with 14 unanswered points to stun the host Wildcats 20-16. That victory ensures that their playoff rematch will be in Rock Rapids with the winner advancing to the state semifinals at the UNI Dome in Cedar Falls.

Click on the video viewer for highlights from both games!

