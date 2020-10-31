Advertisement

Coyotes Wrap Up Fall Practice With Scrimmage

USD Opens Spring Season February 19th
By Zach Borg
Oct. 30, 2020
VERMILLION, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The South Dakota Coyotes wrapped up their fall practice with a scrimmage on Friday night in the renovated Dakota Dome in front of a select few fans.

The Coyotes and the rest of the Missouri Valley Football Conference have opted to play a spring schedule in light of the COVID-19 pandemic. USD will open it’s season on February 19th at home against Western Illinois. Until then the program will shift it’s focus to increase in strength, power and speed in the weight room.

