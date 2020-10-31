One building damaged after fire at South Dakota State Fairgrounds

HURON, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Firefighters say they’re investigating a fire that left one building with major damage at the South Dakota State Fairgrounds in Huron.

The fire was reported just after midnight.

Firefighters say no one was hurt.

Firefighters were still on the scene Saturday morning.

The public is asked to avoid the Fairgrounds while the investigation continues.

Copyright 2020 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.