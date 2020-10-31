One woman killed at Deadwood casino

DEADWOOD, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - One woman is dead after a shooting at a Deadwood casino.

The shooting happened just after midnight Saturday at The Buffalo Bodega Gaming Complex.

Police say when officers arrived on the scene, they found a woman laying on the dance floor with a gunshot wound.

Police performed lifesaving measures but the woman died at the scene.

Police are still looking for the suspect but do not believe there is an active threat to the community.

The victim’s name is not being released until police notify her family.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the Deadwood Police Department at 605-578-2623 or the Lawrence County Sheriff’s Department at 605-578-2230.

