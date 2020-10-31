Advertisement

PLAYOFF WALKOFF! Last Second Touchdown Lifts Lincoln Past Washington

Patriots advance to semifinals with 40-34 victory
By Zach Borg
Published: Oct. 30, 2020 at 11:38 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The best quarterfinal playoff game of the week in South Dakota was saved for last.

In a wild 11AAA Quarterfinal Friday night at Howard Wood Field that saw Lincoln open up a 27-13 lead, only for Washington to rally with 21 unanswered to go ahead, the Patriots defeated the Warriors 40-34 on the final play of the game when Tommy Thompson connected with Luke Smith for a 50-yard touchdown as time expired.

The Patriots advance to the semifinals and will play at Brandon Valley next Friday.

Click on the video viewer for the highlights, including the wild finish!

