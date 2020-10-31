Advertisement

Schulte Subaru hosts drive-thru Halloween event

Published: Oct. 30, 2020 at 11:01 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A Sioux Falls business put their own spin on safe trick-or-treating Friday night.

Schulte Subaru turned their 85th and Minnesota location into a drive-thru candy distribution complete with costumes, scares, and plenty of the sweet stuff.

Organizers say they estimated about five thousand visitors.

