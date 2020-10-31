Advertisement

South Dakota reports 1,434 new cases of COVID-19, ten more deaths

As of Monday, July 27, South Dakota had 123 deaths due to COVID-19. (MGN)
By Scott Engen
Published: Oct. 31, 2020 at 11:53 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - South Dakota Health Officials reported 1,434 new cases of COVID-19 Saturday, along with ten more deaths.

The new cases bring the state’s total number of cases since the beginning of the pandemic to nearly 46,000. Of those, 14,373 are active.

Currently, 415 South Dakotans are hospitalized due to the virus. In total, 2,683 people have been hospitalized at some point due to COVID-19.

So far, 425 South Dakotans have died from complications related to the virus.

According to the South Dakota Department of Health, 15.2% of the state’s staffed hospital beds are occupied by COVID-19 patients. 26.6% of staffed ICU beds are occupied with COVID-19 patients.

31% of the state’s hospital beds are still available, and 36.3% of the state’s ICU beds are unoccupied.

