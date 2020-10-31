Advertisement

South Dakota State University hosts Hobo Day Scrimmage

South Dakota State University hosts Hobo Day Scrimmage
South Dakota State University hosts Hobo Day Scrimmage(Cordell Wright)
Published: Oct. 31, 2020 at 6:48 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Even with the continued spread of the coronavirus, on Saturday South Dakota State University was able to host a Hobo Day scrimmage to showcase their football team.

Hobo Week typically consists of tons of activities for students and fans to participate in throughout homecoming. This year, several of these events were forced to take place either virtually or not at all.

On Saturday, starting at 2:00 pm a scrimmage took place that allowed 1000 students as well as parents and fans to watch the Jackrabbit football team take the field.

“We’re really excited to see these players get on the field and do what they love,” said player parent Jennifer Gerant.

With the limited amount of people in attendance, fans were able to adequately space out. Spectators were also required to wear a mask to enter the stadium, and while roaming the complex. However, they were not required to wear masks once they reached their seats.

“It’s still tradition, it’s still hobo days, we’re just happy to be able to come and support the football team,” said SDSU junior Kelsie Ehrenberg.

The scrimmage pitted first-string players against second-string players. In the end, Team Blue defeated Team White 10-6.

Jackrabbit football is expected to resume this spring, along with the Missouri Valley Football Conference season.

Copyright 2020 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Halloween in the pandemic: Costumes and candy, at a distance

Updated: 6 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Halloween in the pandemic: Costumes and candy, at a distance

News

Minnesota ballot tracking website restored after going down

Updated: 14 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Minnesota ballot tracking website restored after going down

News

Iowa reports another 2,823 confirmed COVID-19 cases

Updated: 30 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Iowa reports another 2,823 confirmed COVID-19 cases

News

Minnesota reports 20 COVID-19 deaths, 3,021 new cases

Updated: 35 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Minnesota reports 20 COVID-19 deaths, 3,021 new cases

Latest News

News

South Dakota reports 1,434 new cases of COVID-19, ten more deaths

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Scott Engen
South Dakota reports 1,434 new cases of COVID-19, ten more deaths

News

One woman killed at Deadwood casino

Updated: 12 hours ago
The shooting happened just after midnight Saturday at The Buffalo Bodega Gaming Complex.

News

One building damaged after fire at South Dakota State Fairgrounds

Updated: 12 hours ago
The fire was reported just after midnight. Firefighters say no one was hurt.

News

Schulte Subaru hosts drive-thru Halloween event

Updated: 21 hours ago
Schulte Subaru turned their 85th and Minnesota location into a drive-thru candy distribution complete with costumes, scares, and plenty of the sweet stuff.

News

Make-A-Wish goes virtual for annual fundraiser

Updated: Oct. 30, 2020 at 7:00 PM CDT
|
By Cooper Seamer
The 28th annual Make-A-Wish fundraiser, normally held in Watertown, will be moving online due to the ongoing pandemic.

News

Former officer showing support for marijuana in South Dakota

Updated: Oct. 30, 2020 at 6:25 PM CDT
The election is only a couple of days away. On the ballot are two issues surrounding marijuana. One is IM 26, the medical marijuana initiative. The other is Amendment A to legalize recreational marijuana.