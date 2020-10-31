South Dakota State University hosts Hobo Day Scrimmage

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Even with the continued spread of the coronavirus, on Saturday South Dakota State University was able to host a Hobo Day scrimmage to showcase their football team.

Hobo Week typically consists of tons of activities for students and fans to participate in throughout homecoming. This year, several of these events were forced to take place either virtually or not at all.

On Saturday, starting at 2:00 pm a scrimmage took place that allowed 1000 students as well as parents and fans to watch the Jackrabbit football team take the field.

“We’re really excited to see these players get on the field and do what they love,” said player parent Jennifer Gerant.

With the limited amount of people in attendance, fans were able to adequately space out. Spectators were also required to wear a mask to enter the stadium, and while roaming the complex. However, they were not required to wear masks once they reached their seats.

“It’s still tradition, it’s still hobo days, we’re just happy to be able to come and support the football team,” said SDSU junior Kelsie Ehrenberg.

The scrimmage pitted first-string players against second-string players. In the end, Team Blue defeated Team White 10-6.

Jackrabbit football is expected to resume this spring, along with the Missouri Valley Football Conference season.

