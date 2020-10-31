Advertisement

Waseca Stuns Lance & Marshall

Tigers drop home finale 21-7
By Zach Borg
Published: Oct. 30, 2020 at 11:18 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
MARSHALL, MN (Dakota News Now) - The Waseca Blue Jays spoiled the final regular season home game for senior Bryce Lance and the rest of the Marshall Tigers, using a diverse rushing attack to grind down the Tigers 21-7 on Friday night in Minnesota prep football action.

The Tigers (3-1) wrap up the regular season next Friday at Worthington.

