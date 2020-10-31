West Sioux Avenges Loss To Emmetsburg & Returns To State Quarterfinals
Falcons fly into quarterfinals for seventh straight year with 36-15 victory
Published: Oct. 30, 2020 at 11:25 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HAWARDEN, IA (Dakota News Now) - The West Sioux Falcons weren’t about to let history repeat itself against Emmetsburg.
Four weeks after falling to the E-Hawks 36-35, West Sioux dominated from the jump in their Iowa 1A Third Round rematch, advancing to the state quarterfinals for the seventh straight year with a convincing 36-15 victory.
Click on the video viewer for highlights!
Copyright 2020 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.