West Sioux Avenges Loss To Emmetsburg & Returns To State Quarterfinals

HAWARDEN, IA (Dakota News Now) - The West Sioux Falcons weren’t about to let history repeat itself against Emmetsburg.

Four weeks after falling to the E-Hawks 36-35, West Sioux dominated from the jump in their Iowa 1A Third Round rematch, advancing to the state quarterfinals for the seventh straight year with a convincing 36-15 victory.

Click on the video viewer for highlights!

Copyright 2020 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.