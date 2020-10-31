Windy Conditions Followed by a Cooler Sunday

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Windy conditions will continue through the area tonight and into early Sunday morning. The wind will gradually subside through Sunday morning and won’t be as much of a factor at all.

On Sunday, cooler air temporarily builds in as our highs drop to the lower to mid 40′s. We’ll have sunshine throughout the day as the wind will gradually taper off by the afternoon. After a cooler Monday morning with lows in the mid 20′s, the heat will be turned back up for the first few days of this upcoming work week!

Highs on Monday will be in the mid to upper 50′s and even some lower 60′s in western South Dakota. By the time we get into Tuesday and Wednesday, highs will be around 70 in western South Dakota and even reach the upper 60′s in Sioux Falls. All of the snow by that point will basically be all melted away. Comparable temperatures and dry weather will stick around for Wednesday as slightly cooler air builds in for next weekend.

A stronger system will push through at the end of next weekend and the start of the following week bringing about well below normal temperatures and chances for more precipitation. Chances for a rain/snow mix build in next Monday.

