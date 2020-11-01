SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Continued heavy usage throughout the Sioux Falls community combined with limitations placed on the number of donations allowed per hour due to the COVID crisis, has Community Blood Bank calling for donors with A and O blood types.

Blood is an essential foundation for our medical community when it comes to treating critically ill patients and emergency cases.

It is imperative to maintain a strong blood supply for local hospitals in the Sioux Empire. Community members can safely donate every 56 days and all donations that are given with Community Blood Bank will stay for local patients and local use.

“This is the fourth straight week we are fighting drastically low blood supplies in our community,” states Ken Versteeg, Executive Director, Community Blood Bank. “We are seeing a large number of patients requiring blood for surgeries. The call for blood donors with either O or A blood types continues. Please remember we encourage first time donors, as well as those that haven’t donate in a while, to schedule an appointment to give blood as well. It will take many community members to support the local blood supply to get us through this serious situation.”

You can schedule an appointment for one of the upcoming blood drives or in the donor room at Sanford USD Medical Center or Avera McKennan Hospital and University Medical Center.

Wednesday, November 4: Sanford Vermillion Medical Center, (102 S. Plum St.), Vermillion, SD from 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. and 2:30 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. CLICK THE LINK TO SCHEDULE YOUR APPOINTMENT: https://www.signupgenius.com/go/VermillionCommunityBloodDrive

Thursday, November 5: Canton United Methodist, (621 East 4th St.), Canton, SD from 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. and 2:30 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. CLICK THE LINK TO SCHEDULE YOUR APPOINTMENT: https://www.signupgenius.com/go/CantonCommunityBloodDrive

Thursday, November 5: Worthington Fire Department, (830 2nd Ave.), Worthington, MN from 10:00 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. and 3:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. CLICK THE LINK TO SCHEDULE YOUR APPOINTMENT: https://www.signupgenius.com/go/WorthingtonCommunityBloodDrive

Friday, November 6: First National Bank of Brandon, (101 S. Splitrock Blvd), Brandon, SD from 10:00 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. CLICK THE LINK TO SCHEDULE YOUR APPOINTMENT: https://www.signupgenius.com/go/FirstNationalBankBrandon

Friday, November 6: Sanford Clinic, (49th St. & Oxbow), Sioux Falls, SD from 7:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. CLICK THE LINK TO SCHEDULE YOUR APPOINTMENT: https://www.signupgenius.com/go/SanfordClinic49thStreet

Avera McKennan Donor Room (Avera McKennan Plaza 2, 1301 S. Cliff Ave., 3rd floor, donor parking by valet area) Sioux Falls, SD: Monday – Thursday: 8:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. Friday: 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. PLEASE CALL 605-322-7111 OR CLICK ON THE LINK TO SCHEDULE AN APPOINTMENT: http://cbblifeblood.org/donate/donation-locations/ (SPECIAL NOTE: Schedule your donation in the donor room Tuesday – Friday and receive a McDonald’s Arch Card for a free breakfast)

Sanford USD Medical Center Donor Room (1305 W. 18th St. / Main Hospital Locken Lobby, Donors are to use valet parking), Sioux Falls, SD: Monday, Wednesday, Friday: 7:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. Tuesday, Thursday: 8:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. PLEASE CALL 605-333-6444 OR CLICK ON THE LINK TO SCHEDULE AN APPOINTMENT: http://cbblifeblood.org/donate/donation-locations/ (SPECIAL NOTE: Schedule your donation in the donor room Tuesday – Friday and receive a McDonald’s Arch Card for a free breakfast)

Copyright 2020 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.