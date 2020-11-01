Advertisement

Coyotes Looking Ahead To Spring Football Season

USD opens February 19th against Western Illinois
By Zach Borg
Published: Oct. 31, 2020 at 11:53 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
VERMILLION, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Coyotes wrapped up their fall practice last night with a Dakota Dome scrimmage.

Like SDSU and the rest of the FCS they essentially got what amounted to a spring practice season in the fall, and it’s certainly helpful to coach Bob Nielson to get a handle on what his program will look like heading into a 2021 filled with uncertainty.

With two seasons essentially getting packed in to one next year, everyone is treading uncharted waters.

South Dakota opens the season February 19th at home against Western Illinois.

