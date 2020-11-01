Advertisement

Halloween in the pandemic: Costumes and candy, at a distance

Social distancing, COVID masks with costumes, among ways to keep trick-or-treaters safe
Social distancing, COVID masks with costumes, among ways to keep trick-or-treaters safe
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 31, 2020 at 8:22 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
(AP) - Halloween parades, parties, and haunted houses were canceled as the coronavirus pandemic left its mark on the holiday and its traditions this year.

But parents across the U.S. found ways to preserve the essence of the spooky and sweet holiday. Some took their kids trick-or-treating with lots of hand sanitizer and social distancing, while neighbors rigged up remote treat-delivery devices or left individually wrapped bags of candy at the end of driveways in lieu of germy candy bowls.

Halloween comes as coronavirus cases are surging in many parts of the country and health officials are warning about the potential for even higher totals this winter.

