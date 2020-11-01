Advertisement

Minnesota reports 20 COVID-19 deaths, 3,021 new cases

(KSFY)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 31, 2020 at 7:53 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) - Minnesota health officials have reported 20 COVID-19 deaths and over 3,000 new infections.

Both infections and deaths from the virus have been on the rise in recent weeks. A total of 3,021 people tested positive in tests reported on Saturday.

There’s been nearly a 55% increase in the rolling average of daily new cases over the last two weeks, according to Johns Hopkins researchers. It has increased by 788 cases a day.

Residents of long-term care or assisted living facilities accounted for 15 of the deaths reported Saturday. A total of 2,457 people have died after contracting COVID-19 since the pandemic began.

