Northwestern Mashes Midland

ORANGE CITY, IA (Dakota News Now) - Northwestern rolled up 546 yards of total offense to cruise past visiting Midland 43-14 in NAIA college football action on Saturday afternoon in Orange City.

Quarterback Tyson Kooima went 21-30 passing for 415 yards and three touchdowns while also running for a pair of scores. Shane Solberg hauled in six passes for 218 yards and two scores while Michael Storey caught nine passes for 132 yards and a score.

The 5-1 Red Raiders visit Hastings next Saturday.

Click on the video viewer for highlights!

