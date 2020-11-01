Sioux Falls shooting leaves one man with life threatening injuries

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A shooting in Sioux Falls has left a man with life threatening injuries.

The incident happened just after 9:00 Saturday night in the area of E. 8th Street and Indiana Ave.

An adult male victim suffered a single gunshot wound and was taken to the hospital with life threatening injuries.

No arrests have been made and the investigation is ongoing at this time.

Further details are expected at police briefing Monday morning.

Copyright 2020 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.