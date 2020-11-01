Advertisement

Sioux Falls shooting leaves one man with life threatening injuries

Sioux Falls Shooting
Sioux Falls Shooting(AP)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Nov. 1, 2020 at 12:40 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A shooting in Sioux Falls has left a man with life threatening injuries.

The incident happened just after 9:00 Saturday night in the area of E. 8th Street and Indiana Ave.

An adult male victim suffered a single gunshot wound and was taken to the hospital with life threatening injuries.

No arrests have been made and the investigation is ongoing at this time.

Further details are expected at police briefing Monday morning.

Copyright 2020 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

South Dakota reports more than 1,300 new COVID-19 cases, 12 more deaths

Updated: 1 hour ago
South Dakota reports more than 1,300 new COVID-19 cases, 12 more deaths

News

First Alert Meteorologist Tyler Roney's Saturday Night Forecast

Updated: 15 hours ago

News

Halloween in the pandemic: Costumes and candy, at a distance

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Halloween in the pandemic: Costumes and candy, at a distance

News

Minnesota ballot tracking website restored after going down

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Minnesota ballot tracking website restored after going down

Latest News

News

Iowa reports another 2,823 confirmed COVID-19 cases

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Iowa reports another 2,823 confirmed COVID-19 cases

News

Minnesota reports 20 COVID-19 deaths, 3,021 new cases

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Minnesota reports 20 COVID-19 deaths, 3,021 new cases

News

South Dakota State University hosts Hobo Day Scrimmage

Updated: 18 hours ago
Even with the continued spread of the coronavirus on Saturday South Dakota State University was able to host a Hobo Day scrimmage to showcase their football team.

News

South Dakota reports 1,434 new cases of COVID-19, ten more deaths

Updated: Oct. 31, 2020 at 11:53 AM CDT
|
By Scott Engen
South Dakota reports 1,434 new cases of COVID-19, ten more deaths

News

One woman killed at Deadwood casino

Updated: Oct. 31, 2020 at 8:21 AM CDT
The shooting happened just after midnight Saturday at The Buffalo Bodega Gaming Complex.

News

One building damaged after fire at South Dakota State Fairgrounds

Updated: Oct. 31, 2020 at 8:11 AM CDT
The fire was reported just after midnight. Firefighters say no one was hurt.