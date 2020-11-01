South Dakota reports more than 1,300 new COVID-19 cases, 12 more deaths

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - South Dakota Health Officials reported 1,332 new cases of COVID-19 Sunday, along with 12 more deaths.

The new cases bring the state’s total number of cases since the beginning of the pandemic to more than 47,000. Of those, 13,138 are active.

Currently, 421 South Dakotans are hospitalized due to the virus. In total, 2,721 people have been hospitalized at some point due to COVID-19.

So far, 437 South Dakotans have died from complications related to the virus. Nearly 34,000 residents are considered recovered.

According to the South Dakota Department of Health, 15.4% of the state’s staffed hospital beds are occupied by COVID-19 patients. 26.9% of staffed ICU beds are occupied with COVID-19 patients.

33.8% of the state’s hospital beds are still available, and 37.8% of the state’s ICU beds are unoccupied.

Copyright 2020 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.