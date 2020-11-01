Advertisement

Western Christian Volleyball Seeks State Three-Peat

Wolfpack take top seed into Iowa 2A State Tournament
By Zach Borg
Published: Nov. 1, 2020 at 5:59 PM CST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HULL, IA (Dakota News Now) - The Iowa State Volleyball tournament begins on Tuesday and Western Christian is once again the favorite to claim the 2A crown.

The Wolfpack come in as the reigning two-time defending champions and have won 17 titles in program history.

With just four seniors back, though, this year’s team looked significantly different. Yet the results have been almost the same with Western Christian finding the right mix to take a 32-9 record into Cedar Rapids.

The Wolfpack open the tournament on Tuesday at 12:30 PM against South Hardin.

Copyright 2020 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Sports

Western Christian Volleyball Seeking State Three-Peat

Updated: 1 hour ago
Top-Seeded Wolfpack Begin Iowa 2A State Tournament Tuesday

Sports

SDSU Wraps Up Fall Practice With Hobo Day Scrimmage

Updated: 19 hours ago
|
By Zach Borg
Jacks open spring season February 21st at Southern Illinois.

Sports

Coyotes Looking Ahead To Spring Football Season

Updated: 19 hours ago
|
By Zach Borg
USD opens spring football season February 19th

Sports

Dakota Wesleyan Drills Briar Cliff

Updated: 19 hours ago
|
By Zach Borg
Tigers defeat Chargers 26-7

Latest News

Sports

Northwestern Mashes Midland

Updated: 20 hours ago
|
By Zach Borg
Red Raiders win 43-14

Sports

Dordt Drops Heartbreaker Against Morningside

Updated: 20 hours ago
|
By Zach Borg
Two-Time Defending NAIA National Champions Escape With 35-30 Win

Sports

SDSU Hobo Day Scrimmage

Updated: 20 hours ago
Jacks open February 20th at Southern Illinois

Sports

Dordt-Morningside

Updated: 20 hours ago
Defenders fall 35-30

Sports

Coyotes Look Forward To Spring Football Season

Updated: 20 hours ago
USD opens February 19th

Sports

DWU-Briar Cliff

Updated: 20 hours ago
Tigers beat Chargers 26-7