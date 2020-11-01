Western Christian Volleyball Seeks State Three-Peat

HULL, IA (Dakota News Now) - The Iowa State Volleyball tournament begins on Tuesday and Western Christian is once again the favorite to claim the 2A crown.

The Wolfpack come in as the reigning two-time defending champions and have won 17 titles in program history.

With just four seniors back, though, this year’s team looked significantly different. Yet the results have been almost the same with Western Christian finding the right mix to take a 32-9 record into Cedar Rapids.

The Wolfpack open the tournament on Tuesday at 12:30 PM against South Hardin.

