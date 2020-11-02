605 Magazine’s November issue focuses around food & drink

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - 605 Magazine’s November issue focuses on food and drink. Several places in Sioux Falls are highlighted, including The Treasury in downtown and the Yummy House, which is known for its dumplings. Many people know about specialty cocktails at The Treasury, but the restaurant also has a small bites menu that has changed with the season.

The November issue focuses on coming together over food and beverages, especially over the holidays. This month’s magazine has a mini item guide for holiday gift ideas and a profile of Katie Murphy with Jane Rae Events to talk about tips for holiday hosting.

You can read the issue online here or find it in various locations across South Dakota.

Copyright 2020 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.