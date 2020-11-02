Advertisement

Avera Medical Minute: Vein ablation for varicose veins has some patients throwing away compression socks

We do the procedure and you don’t have to wear the compression therapy. We prevent the development of new varicose veins, skin changes, getting rid of the varicose veins, the cosmetic appeal, preventing the wounds, those types of things.
We do the procedure and you don’t have to wear the compression therapy. We prevent the development of new varicose veins, skin changes, getting rid of the varicose veins, the cosmetic appeal, preventing the wounds, those types of things.(Dakota news now)
By Beth Warden
Published: Nov. 2, 2020 at 4:06 PM CST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Vein ablation, a procedure for varicose veins, has been so successful, some patients are throwing away their compressions socks. Medical Minute reporter Beth Warden sat down with Avera surgeon Dr. Brandt Becker in Pierre, to ask questions and get answers about varicose veins.

Q: So a lot of people may experience some leg cramping from time to time or notice varicose veins but when should they see a doctor?

A: It’s a great time to bring that up at your annual exam when you’re seeing your primary physician when you have that established relationship and those that have had skin changes wounds. The pain, the fatigue that you’re seeing on a daily basis. Those are all reasons to get in, get evaluated, and see what options you might have. Both surgical and nonsurgical treatment options exist for the treatment of varicose veins.

Q: And what are some of the available treatments?

A: Compression therapy; just compression stockings and if those are helping patients. And then of course we talk about surgical options as well.

Q: So I understand that vein ablation is an option. Can you describe what that is?

A: We use a small catheter it’s about the size of a spaghetti noodle that we thread it up the vein, and we denature the protein, or I describe it like scrambling the egg. Just like when you crack an egg it’s liquid well we use this to scramble it and take it into a solid and that’s how it closes that vein up to force the blood out of it, to prevent you from developing more varicose veins and treat them.

Q: And what about recovery time?

A: It’s pretty short. I’ve had patients that work in the hospital here that have we’ve done one day and they’ve been back at work as a nurse the next day, with just taking a couple of Tylenol so it’s pretty quick.

Q: And if somebody decides to have vein-ablation what are the benefits of having that done?

A: We do the procedure and you don’t have to wear the compression therapy. We prevent the development of new varicose veins, skin changes, getting rid of the varicose veins, the cosmetic appeal, preventing the wounds, those types of things. I’ve had multiple patients say, “I feel like I’m 18 again I feel like I could run again. My legs aren’t heavy, they aren’t tired.” And that’s just a just it’s great to be able to do a procedure provide patients with that relief. It’s a fun exciting procedure especially to perform but for my patients too and they just love it when I get it done.

Copyright 2020 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

South Dakota reports 529 new COVID-19 cases Monday, active cases remain high

Updated: 4 hours ago
The South Dakota Department of Health reported 529 new coronavirus cases and one new death as active cases remain high.

Avera Medical Minute

Avera Medical Minute: Frontline workers in ICU encourage each other, assess equipment and staffing levels

Updated: 21 hours ago
|
By Beth Warden
While some asses the pandemic by available hospital beds, the medical community reveals the true need. Caring for a COVID patients requires a supply of respirators and enough staff to care for the COVID-19 patient. Maintaining enough equipment and staffing levels is a concern.

News

Spiking virus pushes western Iowa county to require masks

Updated: Oct. 30, 2020 at 1:34 PM CDT
|
By Associated Press
A surge in coronavirus cases has led officials in one western Iowa county to require people to wear faces masks in public.

News

Minnesota virus cases, hospitalizations at single-day record

Updated: Oct. 30, 2020 at 1:31 PM CDT
|
By Associated Press
Minnesota health officials Friday reported a single-day high of 3,165 new coronavirus infections, with 18 deaths.

Latest News

News

South Dakota reports 1,560 new COVID-19 cases, 12 more deaths

Updated: Oct. 30, 2020 at 11:38 AM CDT
he South Dakota Department of Health reported 12 new COVID-19 deaths, and 1,559 new cases on Friday as the state continues to break daily case records.

News

Minnesota reports record-high 2,800 new virus cases

Updated: Oct. 29, 2020 at 4:59 PM CDT
|
By Associated Press
Minnesota health officials on Thursday reported more than 2,800 new coronavirus cases and 32 deaths.

News

Iowa coronavirus cases, hospitalizations rapidly increasing

Updated: Oct. 29, 2020 at 12:32 PM CDT
|
By Associated Press
Coronavirus spread continues at a high level in Iowa with more than 2,400 new cases identified and more than 600 people hospitalized, a new high.

Avera Medical Minute

Avera Medical Minute: Questions and Answers about RSV, COVID-19 symptoms in children

Updated: Oct. 29, 2020 at 12:13 PM CDT
|
By Beth Warden
They both can cause cough and congestion and a low-grade fever. COVID is also associated with more of a longer array of symptoms, such as vomiting, diarrhea, loss of taste, things of that sort.

News

South Dakota breaks grim record; 19 new deaths reported Thursday

Updated: Oct. 29, 2020 at 11:52 AM CDT
The South Dakota Department of Health reported 19 new COVID-19 deaths Thursday, breaking a new record as the state surpasses 400 deaths.

Health

Election mailers cause voters concern over absentee ballots

Updated: Oct. 27, 2020 at 8:25 PM CDT
|
By Scott Engen
Election mailers cause voters concern over absentee ballots