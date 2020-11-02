Advertisement

COVID-19 hospitalizations rise in Sioux Falls; TenHaken says mask mandate “unenforceable”

Published: Nov. 2, 2020 at 5:39 PM CST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Health officials from Avera and Sanford Health say their staff numbers are stretched thin due to the coronavirus at a city media conference Monday.

Avera and Sanford Health officials say their staffing is working in areas they’re not used to due to capacity issues.

“We’ve got people working extra shifts, doing things that they’re not used to doing, not comfortable with. We have got so many critically ill patients in our hospital, critically ill from COVID, as well as other things. We just don’t have enough critically trained nurses. We don’t have enough intensivists. We don’t have enough people to take care of all of these patients that are coming in and so our staff is stretched thin,” says Avera Chief Medical Officer Dr. Mike Elliott.

Dr. Elliott also says Avera is doubling up some ICU rooms with two patients and says those rooms are big enough to support that.

Currently, 204 staffed hospital beds and 48 staffed ICU beds are occupied by coronavirus patients in the Sioux Empire, according to the South Dakota Department of Health. Statewide, 402 South Dakotans are currently hospitalized.

Chances of a mask mandate coming to the city appear to be slim. Mayor Paul TenHaken called the mandate “simply unenforceable” at the media conference while still urging the public to wear masks. TenHaken said it would put law enforcement in a challenging situation.

“I will continue, however, to be adamant on the importance of facial coverings. They can help slow the spread. The science is quite clear on that. I believe in that. You’ll see increased messaging and PSAs from my office on that in the days and weeks ahead," says TenHaken. "I, as a mayor, can only do so much to try and control the behavior of 200-thousand people and in this case 500-thousand people. I am one mayor of 80 frickin square miles, trying to control the behavior of an entire tri-state and quite frankly, I’m done.”

Health officials noted the public is not doing its duty in regard to wearing a mask and that hospital staff is becoming increasingly frustrated.

Sioux Falls City Council will hear a mask mandate proposal at Tuesday night’s meeting.

Copyright 2020 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Avera Medical Minute

Avera Medical Minute: Vein ablation for varicose veins has some patients throwing away compression socks

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Beth Warden
We do the procedure and you don’t have to wear the compression therapy. We prevent the development of new varicose veins, skin changes, getting rid of the varicose veins, the cosmetic appeal, preventing the wounds, those types of things.

News

Supreme Court denial keeps mask mandate at Minnesota polls

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
A requirement that Minnesota voters wear masks at the polls to help stop the spread of the coronavirus will remain in place on Election Day, after the U.S. Supreme Court declined to block the mandate while a lawsuit is being appealed.

News

Trump threatens to fire Fauci in rift with disease expert

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By ZEKE MILLER
Trump’s comments on Fauci less than 48 hours before polls close all but assure that his handling of the pandemic will remain front and center heading into Election Day.

News

Justice Barrett joins Supreme Court arguments for first time

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The new justice was confirmed last week in a 52-48 virtual party-line vote, with Republicans overpowering Democrats to install President Donald Trump’s third Supreme Court nominee.

Latest News

National Politics

Legal armies ready if cloudy election outcome heads to court

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By MARK SHERMAN
Both sides say they’re ready, with thousands of lawyers on standby to march into court to make sure ballots get counted, or excluded.

News

South Dakota reports 529 new COVID-19 cases Monday, active cases remain high

Updated: 6 hours ago
The South Dakota Department of Health reported 529 new coronavirus cases and one new death as active cases remain high.

News

Rosa Parks Elementary celebrates student diversity

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Miranda Paige
Many schools form their own traditions. At Rosa Parks Elementary in Sioux Falls, they have a pretty neat way of celebrating diversity.

News

South Dakota Atty. General was ‘distracted’ prior to fatal crash, officials say

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Dakota News Now staff
Investigators say South Dakota Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg was “distracted” prior to a fatal crash involving a pedestrian near Highmore, though the nature of that distraction is still unclear.

News

Police: High school student killed in shooting was an ‘innocent bystander’

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Dakota News Now staff
Authorities have now classified a weekend shooting in central Sioux Falls as a homicide.

News

Midwestern states with few virus rules have low unemployment

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Economists say there are many factors contributing to low unemployment numbers.