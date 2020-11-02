GRIDIRON GREATNESS-Week 10 PLAYOFFS
Top sights, sounds and moments from the week in prep and college football!
Published: Nov. 1, 2020 at 11:16 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The prep football playoffs are fully underway in Iowa and Minnesota, leading to some of the most dramatic finishes of the year.
Here’s a look back at some of the best sights, sounds and moments from Week 10 of the local prep and college football season in Gridiron Greatness!
Copyright 2020 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.