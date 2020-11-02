Advertisement

GRIDIRON GREATNESS-Week 10 PLAYOFFS

Top sights, sounds and moments from the week in prep and college football!
By Zach Borg
Published: Nov. 1, 2020 at 11:16 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The prep football playoffs are fully underway in Iowa and Minnesota, leading to some of the most dramatic finishes of the year.

Here’s a look back at some of the best sights, sounds and moments from Week 10 of the local prep and college football season in Gridiron Greatness!

