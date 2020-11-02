Home offices & gyms in high demand for home buyers amid pandemic

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Amid the pandemic, the housing market in the Sioux Falls area has seen a steady flow of new homeowners or those looking to upgrade.

However, real estate agents are saying that as the pandemic continues, there are a few must-haves that buyers are looking for.

The coronavirus pandemic is forcing people out of offices to work from home, a space that home buyers are in need of.

“I think we are seeing a lot more people working from home. Going through houses they are asking for the home offices, after the gyms closed down, we are seeing more people looking for gym space in a home,” said 605 Real Estate Agent Tonya Madsen.

Even outside the home, the yard space is important as well, “Somebody was saying the other day that they couldn’t find the right backyard layout because there was no flat space for the trampoline,” added 605 Real Estate Agent Jeff Nelson.

605 Real Estate says they’ve seen an uptick in people interested in buying a home, however, the number of homes available is low.

“Right now, in Sioux Falls for single-family residents that are active, we have 195 listings that are available. We have 800 real estate agents.” Nelson continued, “If you were to throw in twin homes, townhomes and condominiums you’d find another 102 listings in Sioux Falls, so we’d still be under 300.”

605 Real Estate says interest rates are currently low, causing many to refinance their current home or buy a new one, and 2020 is teaching people how important living spaces are.

“I think that because they are staying home more, working from home, they are realizing what different spaces they want,” said Madsen.

“Now, sometimes you’re there 24 hours a day, so you have to have these kinds of amenities to make life tolerable in some instances,” Nelson added.

605 Real Estate said that the pandemic is also changing the way they sell houses, from contactless showings to virtual tours. Some things they expect to continue even after the pandemic is over.

