Mom says needles found in Halloween candy in R.I.

By WLNE staff
Published: Nov. 2, 2020 at 8:29 AM CST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
WOONSOCKET, R.I. (WLNE) - A mom said she was shocked when her 12-year-old daughter came home from trick-or-treating, opened a pack of Twizzlers and discovered needles hidden inside.

Kathy Sayapaht says her family has lived in the area since 2012, and she was comfortable with the kids going out for Halloween on a few nearby streets.

“She was about to eat it,” Sayapaht said. “And luckily, she was sort of flexing it back and forth, the Twizzler, and then she felt the metal. So that was crazy, scary.”

She says she contacted the police and posted about the needles on social media to warn fellow parents trying to keep their children safe.

“Being a mother of two young children, it’s very important that I warn other parents, because if I didn’t post that night, if some other kids would’ve eaten that, who knows what could happen?” she said. “That would’ve been the biggest guilt I would have to live with.”

She says she got some pushback on social media from people accusing her of lying to get attention.

“Getting negative response from some people, it hurts,” Sayapaht said, “But at the same time, I want to make sure no other kids have this candy, so I just want to share this with parents: be careful, check all the candies.”

Sayaphat says because of COVID, more people were leaving candy unattended outside their homes. She thinks someone else could have put the needles in the candies.

She hopes police will be able to find fingerprints. Meanwhile, she has a message for whoever did this.

“There is karma. I don’t wish any bad thing on anybody, but I’m sure this person has family,” she said. “You wouldn’t want this to happen to yours. This could’ve been someone’s life.”

