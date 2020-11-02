Advertisement

Officials to give update on investigation into fatal crash involving South Dakota Attorney General

South Dakota Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg
South Dakota Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg(South Dakota Attorney General Office)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Nov. 2, 2020 at 9:29 AM CST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
PIERRE, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - State officials say they will provide an update Monday morning on the investigation into a fatal crash involving South Dakota Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg.

Gov. Kristi Noem and Dept. of Public Safety Secretary Craig Price will discuss the investigation in a media briefing Monday at 11 a.m., according to a release from Noem’s office.

The crash took place the night of Sept. 12 on Highway 14 just west of Highmore. Ravnsborg was driving to Pierre following a GOP event in Redfield when he struck and killed 55-year-old Joseph Boever, who was walking along the road. Boever’s body was not found until the next day when Ravnsborg went to retrieve his car, which had been rendered inoperable by the crash.

The state initially released few details about the incident. Ravnsborg released a statement two days after the crash, saying he did not consume any alcohol at the GOP dinner, and that he believed he had struck a deer that night.

About a month later, Price released Ravnsborg’s blood alcohol content report, as well as the 911 call Ravnsborg made after the crash. Price said Ravnsborg had no alcohol in his system when he gave a blood sample on Sept. 13. In the 911 call, Ravnsborg told authorities he hit something that was “in the middle of the road,” though he was not certain what it was.

Dakota News Now will livestream Noem’s media briefing Monday on our Facebook page.

