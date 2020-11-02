Advertisement

Police: Actor Eddie Hassell, 30, killed in Texas shooting

Cast member Eddie Hassell poses at the premiere of "Jobs" during the 2013 Sundance Film Festival on Friday, Jan. 25, 2013, in Park City, Utah.
Cast member Eddie Hassell poses at the premiere of "Jobs" during the 2013 Sundance Film Festival on Friday, Jan. 25, 2013, in Park City, Utah.(Photo by Danny Moloshok/Invision/AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 2, 2020 at 7:28 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND PRAIRIE, Texas (AP) — The actor Eddie Hassell, known for his roles in the NBC show “Surface” and the 2010 film “The Kids Are All Right,” has died after a shooting in Texas, police said. He was 30.

The shooting happened early Sunday in the Dallas suburb of Grand Prairie, police said. Grand Prairie police said in a statement that officers responded to a report of a shooting and found Hassell suffering from gunshot wounds. He was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead, police said.

A representative for Hassell told Variety that the shooting appeared to be connected to a carjacking. Grand Prairie police said the motive remained under investigation, but that a car had been taken from the scene of the shooting.

No arrests have been made, but police said the car has since been recovered.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

Mom says needles found in Halloween candy in R.I.

Updated: 6 minutes ago
|
By WLNE staff
She says she got some pushback on social media from people accusing her of lying to get attention.

News

Trump threatens to fire Fauci in rift with disease expert

Updated: 9 minutes ago
|
By ZEKE MILLER
Trump’s comments on Fauci less than 48 hours before polls close all but assure that his handling of the pandemic will remain front and center heading into Election Day.

News

Midwestern states with few virus rules have low unemployment

Updated: 14 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Economists say there are many factors contributing to low unemployment numbers.

National

Mom says needles found in Halloween candy in R.I.

Updated: 22 minutes ago
|
A woman said she found needles inside a pack of Halloween candy brought home by her daughter.

National

Vatican breaks silence, explains pope’s civil union comments

Updated: 26 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
The Vatican says Pope Francis' comments on gay civil unions were taken out of context in a documentary that spliced together parts of an old interview, but still confirmed Francis' belief that gay couples should enjoy legal protections.

Latest News

News

605 Magazine’s November issue focuses around food & drink

Updated: 30 minutes ago
|
By Vanessa Gomez
The November issue of 605 Magazine focuses on food and drink throughout the state, highlighting various restaurants and an event company for ideas for holiday gatherings.

News

605 Magazine's November 2020 issue

Updated: 49 minutes ago
The 2020 November issue of 605 Magazine focuses on food and drink.

National

Florida 2000: what happened and could history repeat?

Updated: 56 minutes ago

National Politics

Campaigns draw to a close with US facing a crossroads

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By JONATHAN LEMIRE, ZEKE MILLER, WILL WEISSERT and ALEXANDRA JAFFE
The candidates are seeking to lead a nation at a crossroads, gripped by a historic pandemic that is raging anew in nearly every corner of the country and a reckoning over race.

National

UK court rules against Johnny Depp in libel action over ‘wife beater’ article

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
Both Depp and his ex-wife, Amber Heard, spent several days in the witness box during the three-week trial in July, giving irreconcilable accounts of their volatile relationship.