Sioux Falls shooting now listed as homicide

Sioux Falls Police Department
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Nov. 2, 2020 at 8:49 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Authorities have now classified a weekend shooting in central Sioux Falls as a homicide.

The shooting took place Saturday night near E. 8th Street and Indiana Avenue.

Police initially said a man was hospitalized with life-threatening injuries. However, police spokesperson Sam Clemens listed the incident as a homicide in the police department’s media log Monday morning.

No other details about the shooting have been released. Police say more information will be released at the department’s media briefing Monday at 10:30 a.m. Check back with this story for updates.

