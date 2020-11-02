South Dakota reports 529 new COVID-19 cases Monday, active cases remain high

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The South Dakota Department of Health reported 529 new coronavirus cases Monday as active cases remain high.

The 529 new cases bring the state total to 47,850. 13,325 of those cases are currently active while 34,087 have recovered.

Currently, 402 South Dakotans are hospitalized due to the coronavirus, a decrease of 19 from Sunday. According to the state department of health, 14.7% of staffed hospital beds and 26.9% of staffed ICU beds are occupied by coronavirus patients. 34.8% of beds and 37.4% of ICU beds are still available. In total, 2,075 South Dakotans have been hospitalized due to the virus.

The state also reported one new death Monday bringing the death toll to 438.

