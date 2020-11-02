Advertisement

Supreme Court denial keeps mask mandate at Minnesota polls

(WCAX)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 2, 2020 at 3:02 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) - A requirement that Minnesota voters wear masks at the polls to help stop the spread of the coronavirus will remain in place on Election Day, after the U.S. Supreme Court declined to block the mandate while a lawsuit is being appealed.

Justice Neil Gorsuch on Monday denied the request for an emergency injunction from a group of voters who are trying to block the mask requirement.

In Minnesota, if a voter doesn’t have a mask, they will be offered one or offered curbside voting. If they refuse, the person can still vote, but faces the possibility of a fine up to $100 for violating the state’s mask mandate. 

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

