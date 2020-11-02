Warmin' on Up

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - We are going to have lots of sunshine across the region for our Monday. Temperatures are going to be warming up, as well. Highs will range from the upper 50s in the north to the upper 60s and low 70s in the south. The wind shouldn’t be too bad, either. You’re not going to have a weather-related excuse to not go out and vote tomorrow! There will be plenty of sunshine with highs in the 60s and 70s for everyone!

The sunny and mild weather will continue through the whole week. Highs Wednesday through Friday will be in the upper 60s and low to mid 70s for most of us. The wind will start to pick up a little by Friday. And the nice weather should continue through the first half of this upcoming weekend. Highs will be in the 60s but we’ll have a few more clouds around.

The week of wonderful weather will come to an end by Sunday. Cooler air will spill into the region knocking highs into the 40s and 50s. We’re also going to bring in a chance of rain Sunday into Monday. Highs will drop into the 30s and 40s by then.

