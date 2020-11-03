Aberdeen Area Chamber of Commerce joins ‘Mask Up South Dakota’ campaign

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Aberdeen Area Chamber of Commerce has joined a group of 37 other organizations in the state to promote mask-wearing as COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations increase.

“Mask Up South Dakota” and #MaskUpSoDak consist of a group of organizations across the state including Avera and Sanford Health. They have a simple message for the public that they hope makes a big impact. They support keeping South Dakota open but say the best way to that is to practice good hand hygiene, social distancing, and wearing a mask.

The Aberdeen Chamber has created two-door signs that are available for anyone to use or personalize for their business. Businesses can contact the Chamber at 605-225-2860 or info@aberdeen-chamber.com for more details.

