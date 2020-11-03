Advertisement

Balanced Central Lyon Roaring Heading Into Quarterfinal Rematch With West Lyon

Lions Won First Meeting 20-16
By Zach Borg
Published: Nov. 2, 2020 at 10:57 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROCK RAPIDS, IA (Dakota News Now) - In the Iowa State Football Quarterfinals on Friday it’s time to cook up some beef as we get a rematch of the Lyon County Beef Bowl between West Lyon and Central Lyon.

A little less than a month ago the Lions came back to stun the host Wildcats 20-16, beating their rivals for the first time in five years. That victory gave them the district title and a boost of confidence heading into the playoffs, leading to victories over Unity Christian and Estherville.

It also gave them the right to host any potential rematch, which they will on Friday night at 7 PM in Rock Rapids.

