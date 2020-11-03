Advertisement

Death of 1-year-old boy investigated in Vermillion

By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 3, 2020 at 8:51 AM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
VERMILLION, S.D. - Police in Vermillion are investigating the death of a 1-year-old boy.

Authorities say as of right now, they’re investigating it as a suspicious death.

Police were called to a residence Monday afternoon for a report of a child not breathing. Once on the scene, authorities found the child had died.

The cause of death and circumstances leading to the death is under investigation. No other details were released.

