George Floyd’s brother rallies voters on Election Day

FILE - In this June 1, 2020, file photo, an emotional Terrence Floyd, second from right, is comforted as he sits at the intersection where his brother George Floyd died in Minneapolis. The intersection has become a makeshift memorial, where flowers, teddy bears, candles, artwork and protest signs surround the spot where Floyd breathed his last. Floyd's younger brother, Terrence, stood there to urge calm after protests turned to looting and vandalism. (AP Photo/Bebeto Matthews, File)
Published: Nov. 3, 2020 at 5:58 PM CST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
New York (AP) — George Floyd, Breonna Taylor, Ahmaud Arbery, Rayshard Brooks: Their names re-energized the Black Lives Matter movement and put race at the center of this year’s general election. On Election Day, their loved ones will await signs that their public grief and loss of anonymity wasn’t in vain. Will Americans choose racial justice over “law and order”? In New York City, George Floyd’s brother Terrence Floyd, who urged calm amid nationwide violent unrest and protests in June, is following up on his emotional plea to protesters. He says channel your power at the ballot box.

