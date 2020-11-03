Advertisement

Investigation underway after hunters find body near creek in South Dakota

(WNDU)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Nov. 3, 2020 at 2:08 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
(Dakota News Now) - The South Dakota Division of Criminal Investigation has sent a team to investigate after a body was found near a creek in the south central part of the state.

Pheasant hunters found a body near Snake Creek in Charles Mix County on Monday, according to a spokesperson for the South Dakota Attorney General’s Office.

Officials say the investigation is still “in its early stages,” and that no other information is available at this time.

