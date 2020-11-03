LEADER OF THE PACK: Veerbeek Making History & Having Fun At Alma Mater Western Christian

HULL, IA (Dakota News Now) - Time and success can cause some coaches to mellow out.

“She is very stand-put and she knows what she’s doing here and she does an amazing job.” Western Christian Senior Sienna Moss says.

Tammi Veerbeek is not one of them.

“You know the thing is the more you coach is it’s about the girls. We have such a strong tradition here that it would break my heart for the girls if they fell short of their goal.” Western Christian Volleyball Coach Tammi Veerbeek says.

And she knows better than anyone what that means having played for the Wolfpack herself on several state runner-up teams in the early 90s.

“My job as their coach is to do everything in my power to help them reach their goals because that’s what I cherish. I love each one of these girls like my daughter and I want to see them reach their goals and that brings out the competitive spirit within me.” Veerbeek says.

Since taking over as head coach in 1999, Veerbeek’s players usually have. In 22 years she’s taken Western Christian to 21 state tournaments, winning an Iowa record 12 championships.

“Honestly (playing for her is) the best thing ever. She’s an amazing coach and we look up to her. She does everything for this group of girls.” Moss says.

Though that level of success presented other opportunities, Tammi never could leave her alma mater.

“I wasn’t going to pull my kids away from this environment and my family. I love this school, it’s my alma mater, and I’m very happy to stay here. I love it, I’ve enjoyed every season.” Veerbeek says.

And after becoming the third coach in Iowa history to reach 1,000 career wins this season....

“I’ll never win all 1,000 wins, that’s impossible. But what I do remember and what I cherish is the relationships with former players, coaches, people that have guided me. If there’s ever a year where I feel like I’m not doing it right, and not enjoying it, I might step away. But right now that’s not happening.” Tammi says.

...it appears that there’s plenty of time ahead for Veerbeek on the Wolfpack bench.

