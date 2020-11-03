Legal uncertainty fuels lines at Minnesota polling stations

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) - Uncertainty sparked by a court ruling late last week has fueled a surge in early voting across Minnesota.

Voters lined up Monday at polling stations in Minneapolis and elsewhere to ensure that their ballots will be counted no matter what happens on the legal front.

Secretary of State Steve Simon says more than 1.7 million Minnesotans had voted by Monday morning, or about 58% of the total who voted in the 2016 election. The tally was growing by the hour. He says he won’t be surprised if the state breaks its modern turnout record of nearly 79% in 2004.

