Advertisement

Many South Dakota voters see long lines at the polls election day

Line at a polling location in South Dakota Tuesday morning.
Line at a polling location in South Dakota Tuesday morning.(Dakota News Now)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Nov. 3, 2020 at 9:16 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Voters were greeted with long lines at many polling locations across South Dakota Tuesday.

The 2020 election is likely to be one for the record books, with many analysts predicting high voter turnout in what has been a contentious race between president Donald Trump and his challenger, Joe Biden. In addition, South Dakota voters have many other key races to determine, including ballot questions legalizing marijuana in the state.

Line at a polling location in Dell Rapids Tuesday morning.
Line at a polling location in Dell Rapids Tuesday morning.(Dakota News Now)

Read the full 2020 South Dakota elections primer here

The coronavirus pandemic has also complicated the election process this year. A record amount of absentee ballots were cast in South Dakota this year as many people looked to avoid voting in person. However, the South Dakota Secretary of State’s office recently told Dakota News Now some precincts had to be combined due to a shortage of experienced election workers, which could lead to longer lines at some locations.

South Dakota has a total of 578,322 registered voters in 2016, an increase of nearly 6% from 2016. Voter turnout in the 2016 election in South Dakota was 69.6%, well above the national average of 55%.

What’s it like at your polling location? Send us you photos here.

Copyright 2020 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Trump, Biden cede stage to voters for Election Day verdict

Updated: 22 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Nearly 100 million Americans voted early, and now it falls to Election Day voters to finish the job, ending a campaign that was upended by the coronavirus and defined by tensions over who could best address it.

News

How soon can we expect results from 2020 Presidential Election?

Updated: 1 hour ago
A USD professor talks about how this election compares to previous general elections.

News

Legal uncertainty fuels lines at Minnesota polling stations

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Uncertainty sparked by a court ruling late last week has fueled a surge in early voting across Minnesota.

News

Death of 1-year-old boy investigated in Vermillion

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Police in Vermillion are investigating the death of a 1-year-old boy.

Latest News

News

Election Day polls open in Iowa after surge of early voting

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Polls have opened for those who are opting for traditional Election Day voting after Iowans cast roughly a million ballots early.

News

USD professor weighs in on Presidential Election

Updated: 1 hours ago
USD professor Julia Hellwege talks about results being delayed from the 2020 general election.

News

South Dakota election 2020: What to know before heading to the polls

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Dakota News Now staff
South Dakota voters have many big decisions to make in the 2020 election, including the future of marijuana laws in South Dakota and which representatives to send to Congress.

News

Plasma donations in high demand as COVID cases surge

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By Scott Engen
Plasma donations in high demand as COVID cases surge

News

Brown County expecting to see record election turnout

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By Cooper Seamer
Brown County is already seeing an influx of absentee ballots, and expects a large in-person turnout in tomorrow's election.

News

Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week: Bon Homme High School senior hopes to make impact

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By Vanessa Gomez
A senior at Bon Homme High School said she likes to be challenged, so she doesn't get bored in school.