New Jersey man killed in I-90 crash near Kimball

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Officials have released the name of the man killed in a two-vehicle crash on Interstate 90 in central South Dakota.

Thirty-year-old Adrian Jordan of Warwick, N.J. died in Thursday night’s crash, according to the Department of Public Safety.

The crash took place around 10:55 p.m. about three miles west of Kimball. Authorities say Jordan was driving an SUV west on eastbound lanes when he struck an eastbound semi-truck.

Jordan died at the scene. The Highway Patrol says he was not wearing a seat belt.

The 60-year-old Rapid City man driving the semi-truck received serious but non-life-threatening injuries. He was wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash.

No one else was involved in the incident.

