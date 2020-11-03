Plasma donations in high demand as COVID cases surge

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The battle against COVID-19 rages on, but companies like Grifols, the parent company of three of four plasma donation centers in South Dakota, are doing all they can to develop therapeutics that fight the virus.

“This medicine is going to be the bridge until there is a vaccine, and even when there is a vaccine not everyone will necessarily be able to get the vaccine, some will not want the vaccine, so this will continue to be an important treatment even once there is a vaccine,” Grifols Corporate Affairs Director Vlasta Hakes said.

Plasma is the portion of someone’s blood that contains antibodies and proteins, and is a starting material for many medicines.

Grifols is extracting what’s called convalescent plasma from recovered COVID-19 patients.

“Plasma is mostly water, so the antibodies that we find in your body, that we collect, is just a little bit, so we need many donations to produce this medicine," Hakes said. "It can take anywhere from 130 to 1,300 donations to make enough medicine to treat just one patient.”

Having recovered from COVID myself, I was granted firsthand access to experience what the donation process looks like.

It starts with making an appointment at your local plasma donation center. And, begins before you even arrive by making sure you’ve eaten a healthy meal, are well hydrated, and have gotten a good night’s rest before donating.

Upon arrival, you’ll be asked to verify your identity by presenting a valid ID, proof of your social security number, and a piece of mail that validates your current address.

After an initial screening, trained staff from the facility will guide you through a physical exam.

During my screening, it was determined unsafe for me to donate at my initial visit, because of a heart condition, highlighting the detailed process taken to approve donors.

However, while I was unable to donate, I was able to speak with Seth Bird, who donates his plasma regularly.

“It usually takes anywhere from a half-hour to and hour to donate, and then you’re out," Bird said. "So, it’s a really easy process to do, and you basically just sit back and they do the whole thing for you.”

On top of providing critical antibodies that can help others in their fight against COVID-19, donors are compensated for their time, up to $100 per donation for convalescent plasma.

With COVID-19 cases surging in South Dakota, Talecris Plasma Resources Manager Molly Vetter says it’s more important now than ever to donate.

“It’s one way to be part of the solution," Vetter said “The pandemic has been hard on all of us, and it’s a very easy, simple, thing you can do to be part of the greater good.”

In order to use plasma donations for life-saving medicine, donors are required to donate at least twice, and are encouraged to come back up to twice a week.

