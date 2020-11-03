SDSU Joins The Crossover Classic Field

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Bad Boys Mowers Crossover Classic promises to be one of the biggest sporting events in South Dakota history.

And now it will have a team from the Rushmore State playing in it.

Tournament officials announced today that South Dakota State will play in the three day tournament, replacing Utah who opted out due to travel and COVID-19 concerns.

The Jackrabbits pulled out of the event they were previously scheduled to play in on November 25th, the Little Apple Classic on the campus of Kansas State, for the opportunity to join the Crossover Classic.

And what an opportunity it is for SDSU. The Jacks will face high level competition on home soil, in a Sanford Pentagon venue the program has played before, with all three of their games getting national television exposure on ESPN or ESPN 2.

That’s almost unheard for mid-major programs, and Eric Henderson and the Rabbits were quick to jump on the chance.

SDSU will face Creighton on November 25th at 6 PM on ESPN 2. Click on the video viewer for the schedule and to hear from coach Henderson! You can read more about the event in SDSU’s press release by clicking HERE .

