Sioux Falls City Council to discuss mask mandate, public input ordinances Tuesday

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - While most of the country will be closely watching election results Tuesday evening, the Sioux Falls City Council will be discussing two issues that have previously been heated topics of debate.

The council will discuss an emergency ordinance implementing a mask mandate to slow the spread of the coronavirus in the city, and a regular ordinance pushing public input toward the end of city council meetings.

Council members Curt Soehl and Rick Kiley are sponsoring the mask mandate, which would require face coverings in all indoor public places where six-foot social distancing is not possible.

The discussion over whether to implement a mask mandate has simmered since the coronavirus pandemic first hit the region this spring. Mayor Paul TenHaken has long said that while he strongly encourages residents to wear masks, he believes any sort of law requiring them would be “unenforceable.” However, mask mandate supporters say stronger measures are required, citing the recent surge in COVID-19 cases in the Sioux Falls area, and South Dakota in general.

If the council passes the first reading Tuesday, it will be scheduled for a second reading Nov. 10. Read the full ordinance here.

Council members will also discuss a proposal to change the order of business of City Council meetings, putting off public input until the end of the meeting, immediately before adjournment. Currently, it is held following approval of the regular agenda, towards the beginning of the meeting.

TenHaken is sponsoring the ordinance. He proposed a similar move early in his tenure as mayor over concerns of decorum following several profanity-laced outbursts during public comment sessions. However, he eventually compromised with city council members who opposed the move.

The public input ordinance is also a first reading. If passed, it will be scheduled for a second reading next week. Read the full ordinance here.

