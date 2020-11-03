South Dakota reports increase in current hospitalizations, 1,004 new COVID-19 cases Tuesday

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The South Dakota Department of Health reported 1,004 new coronavirus cases Tuesday as current hospitalizations increased to 480.

The 1,004 new cases bring the state total to 48,854. 13,0367 of those cases are currently active while 35,041 of them have recovered.

Current hospitalizations increased Tuesday by more than 75 to 480. Coronavirus patients occupy 15.6% of staffed hospital beds and 23.3% of staffed ICU beds. 39.5% of hospital beds and 47.7% of staffed ICU beds remain available throughout the state. Overall, 2,824 South Dakotans have been hospitalized due to COVID-19. On Monday, the state reported 2,075 hospitalizations.

A majority of hospitalizations are in the Sioux Empire and local health officials, along with Sioux Falls Mayor Paul TenHaken, are asking the public to take the virus seriously and to wear a face mask. At a media conference Monday, health officials said the public isn’t doing its part in regard to wearing a mask but Mayor TenHaken called a mask mandate “unenforceable.”

MORE: COVID-19 hospitalizations rise in Sioux Falls; TenHaken says mask mandate “unenforceable”

The death toll also increased Tuesday by eight. The death toll now stands at 446.

