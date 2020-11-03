SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - We’re going to have a lot of sunshine across the region for our Tuesday. And we’re going to see some nice, warm air continue to settle in. We’ll have widespread 70s for highs this afternoon with a light wind. So there’s no excuse weather-wise to not get out and vote today!

The sunny and warm weather will continue through the rest of this week. Highs will be a little up and down, but we should still stay in the 70s. It looks like we’ll be in the low 70s Wednesday and Thursday with mid to upper 70s returning for Friday. The wind will start to pick up on Friday and we’ll stay breezy heading into Saturday. There will be a few more clouds around by then, but we should still manage to be in the upper 60s and low 70s Saturday.

Changes to our weather will start to take place on Sunday. Highs will only make it into the 50s across the region and we’ll bring in a chance of some rain. Much colder air will move in and drop our highs into the 30s by Monday. We could even see a little light snow. It’s still a little too early to try and figure out how much, if any, accumulating snow there may be. Right now, it looks like highs for most of next week will be stuck in the 30s.

