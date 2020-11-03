Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week: Bon Homme High School senior hopes to make impact

TYNDALL, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Hannah Lindula is a senior at Bon Homme High School, who likes to be challenged, so she doesn’t get bored.

“I like to do it myself. I don’t like to have other people telling me what to do, what needs to be done,” she said. “I want to get good grades and be successful in life.”

She’s been successful throughout high school, maintaining a 4.07 GPA.

“I just kind of have good time-managing skills. Sometimes, I work early mornings and then I can get my homework done at night,” Lindula said.

The senior has two jobs and is also a manager of the football team.

“She’s a good leader as far as by example for sure. Other kids can look at her and say ‘You know, I should maybe do something,’” Vyron Pudwill said. Pudwill is a teacher at the high school as well as a football coach.

Lindula wants to go to Black Hills State University but is still deciding on a sociology or psychology major.

“You want them to be able to move on and be successful with their life and be happy. But you don’t want them to leave,” Pudwill said.

For being named our Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week, Lindula receives a $250 scholarship from Bon Homme-Yankton Electric Association, which is a local Touchstone Energy Cooperative.

